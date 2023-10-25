Sacramento sheriff's deputy released from hospital after chemical exposure

Deputy released from hospital after exposure to chemical substance

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was taken to an area hospital after a chemical exposure, officials said Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 8:50 p.m. at the Sacramento County Sheriff Service Center on 65th Street.

Personnel from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to investigate the exposure.

No other injuries were reported. The identity of the deputy was not released.

The deputy has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home, the sheriff's office said Wednesday morning.