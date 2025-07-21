Watch CBS News
Man on scooter dies after hit by SacRT light rail train in Sacramento

A man riding a scooter died after he was hit by a Sacramento light rail train on Monday afternoon, officials said. 

Sacramento Regional Transit said the man was riding a scooter in the area of 19th and T streets around 1:40 p.m. when he failed to heed the flashing warning signals, bells and lowered crossing arms. 

The oncoming train collided with the man, SacRT said. Officials said the man on the scooter was possibly wearing headphones. 

SacRT said the Blue Line rail service is temporarily suspended between 13th Street and City College stations. 

The man's identification has not been released. 

