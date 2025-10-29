Sacramento school bus for students with disabilities collides with vehicle in Del Paso Heights; Several injured

Several injuries were reported after a pickup truck collided with a school bus for students with disabilities in the north Sacramento area, officials said Wednesday.

Sacramento Fire said the collision happened just after 2:50 p.m. along Belden Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood and resulted in minor injuries.

Captain Justin Sykvia with Sacramento Fire said there were five students on the bus and seven people in the truck, a Toyota Tacoma. In total, about nine to 11 people were being hospitalized for evaluation and treatment.

Sylvia said the collision caused the truck to crash through a fence and into a shed at a residence.

Sacramento Fire said the bus was from the Twin Rivers Unified School District.

Neighbors in the area told CBS Sacramento that they saw a white pickup truck run through a stop sign before hitting the bus. The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and has not confirmed that or released any details.