2 suffer critical injuries after crash involving SacRT bus, 5 others injured

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

Two people were critically injured and five others suffered minor injuries after a vehicle and a Sacramento Regional Transit bus crashed on Sunday afternoon, police said. 

The crash happened in the area of Auburn Boulevard and Marconi Circle around 4:30 p.m.

Police said two people inside a Honda CR-V suffered critical injuries and five people on the bus suffered minor injuries. All seven people were taken to the hospital. 

What led up to the crash is unknown at this point. 

