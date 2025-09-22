Railcar fire in Sacramento prompts road closures, evacuations

Evacuations were in place after a railcar caught fire on the train tracks along Roseville Road in Sacramento early Monday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded and found one railcar was on fire, exposing two other railcars.

With those other two rail cars apparently containing ethanol and diesel, firefighters say there was concern over the incident being an explosive hazard – prompting officials to call for evacuations of about a half-mile radius surrounding the fire.

Crews contained the flames, but some surrounding vegetation as well as six vehicles and a trailer in a tow yard were damaged.

Interstate 80 has remained open, authorities say, but part of Roseville Road near Longview Drive remains closed.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.