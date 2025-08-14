Suspected DUI driver arrested in fiery Sacramento crash that left 3 dead

A suspected DUI driver who was in the hospital was booked into jail after a fiery crash in Sacramento left three people dead earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 2 and involved a Ford F-150 and a Dodge Charger near Roseville Road and Connie Drive.

Police said it appeared the Ford rolled over and the Dodge was on fire when an officer on routine patrol came across the crash.

Two people were found inside the Dodge and died at the scene, police said. A third person who appeared to be ejected from the Dodge was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said the driver of the Ford, now identified as 27-year-old Christian Garcia, sustained injuries and showed signs of intoxication.

Police said Garcia was taken to a hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. On Aug. 7, Garcia was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the three victims as 22-year-old Mohammad Durrani, 25-year-old Omar Durrani and 24-year-old Hashmatullah Durrani.