Sacramento River Cats pay tribute to veterans, including Sgt. Nicole Gee killed in the Kabul airport

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento River Cats held a special tribute Friday night for Sgt. Nicole Gee, Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews and Blue Star families.

Sgt. Gee, a Roseville native, was among the thirteen people killed in a bombing at Kabul's International Airport.

Her family was joined by blue star families tonight as they held a moment of silence.

Richard Hererra, Sgt. Gee's father says it is still hard to find the words to describe the loss of his daughter.

"Nicole is a hero, she was one of my best friends. It's still almost unbelievable that she's gone."

Since his daughter's death, Hererra says the community still embraces their family a year later.

Hererra was honored with the first pitch of the game, followed by local blue star moms holding the flag during the national anthem.

Phil Mendez, an army veteran, was also recognized Friday for his service.

"The biggest thing is people showing appreciation; whether it's a high five or a handshake, it's always appreciated," he said.

Hererra says he and his family will never fully heal from losing Nicole. Now, they can only remember the life she had.

"We're going to keep it up and live for her," Hererra said. "I'm going to live for Nicole now."

Folsom Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews was among those who were severely injured in that bombing. He and his family were also in the crowd and recognized at the game Friday night.