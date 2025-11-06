Sacramento resident wins $100K on slot machine at Red Hawk Casino

A Sacramento resident walked away with more than $100,000 in winnings from Red Hawk Resort and Casino.

The winner, who remained anonymous, was playing the 10-cent Moon Race Lightning Link slot on Wednesday night at the casino.

Officials said they walked away with $102,517 after playing the slot machine for a short time.

"These are the types of jackpots that makes the Red Hawk experience so exciting," said Bryan deLugo, the president and CEO of Red Hawk Resort. "We love seeing our loyal Rewards Club member win big. It's a testament to the fun, energy and good fortune that our guests enjoy."

Red Hawk Casino, located about 40 miles east of Sacramento, features more than 2,000 slots, popular table games and VIP gaming areas.