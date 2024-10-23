Resident shoots man trying to break into Sacramento home, police say

SACRAMENTO – A man trying to break into a Sacramento home was sent to the hospital after he was shot by a resident Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 9 a.m., officers said they responded to Grand Avenue near Pinell Street for reports that a person was shot.

A man was found with a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.

During an investigation, police said officers learned the man was trying to break into a home when the resident shot him.

Police said the resident, a man, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. He has not been taken into custody at this point, police said.