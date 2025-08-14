Watch CBS News
Sacramento Republic FC announces groundbreaking ceremony for Railyards soccer stadium

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Amid questions over development at the Railyards, Sacramento Republic FC has planned a groundbreaking for its new planned stadium.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place Monday, Aug. 18.

City of Sacramento and Republic FC officials have stressed that the development will move forward despite the protest that has halted the Railyards financing deal.

California law stipulates that if half of the people currently living in a special tax protest it, the project must be put on hold for a year.

City officials confirmed earlier in the summer that they've received enough letters to halt the deal. 

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty and a number of Republic FC officials are expected to be in attendance for Monday's groundbreaking ceremony. 

