City of Sacramento proposes team pays more for cleaner, safer park it practices at

The Dragons Youth Organization cheer and football team is continuing to call on city officials to do more at the south Sacramento park where it practices.

The team is already paying for a permit to practice in Lawrence Park, and now the city is asking them to pay more if they want the park to be safer and cleaner.

The team mom, Sabrina Lovelady, has been documenting the issues — emailing back and forth with the city, making 311 reports and calling police for weeks.

She has shared photos of the trashed restrooms, drug paraphernalia and claims a man exposed himself to her 16-year-old daughter in the women's restroom.

The city added portable restrooms to the park after Lovelady started raising concerns in July. She said these restrooms were trashed and people were trying to start fires in them before they showed up to the first practice with them.

She got in a brief confrontation with people hanging around the restrooms at the park and called the police when CBS13 met her out there earlier this month.

The city has been sending written responses to CBS13's questions, but for nearly a month, no one has agreed to go on camera.

CBS13 ran into Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra, who represents the area where Lawrence Park is located, as he was heading back from his lunch break near City Hall on Tuesday. He agreed to speak with us, but it was not the answers the team wanted to hear.

"For them to come out and host an event and have the park cleaned up in a matter of a day is a slap in the face," Lovelady said.

Last week, the Lawrence Park Neighborhood Association hosted an event at the park that was co-sponsored by Guerra. Lovelady said she was shocked to find everything all cleaned up at the park.

CBS 13 asked Guerra why this happened for the event, but not for the team's practices.

"Th fact is it was neighbors that reached out hey we want to have a community function, so I worked with the neighbors to have a great event," said Guerra.

Guerra said that, as is standard with all permitted special events, the Lawrence Park Neighborhood Association that hosted the event paid for extra maintenance.

The city park's department has been corresponding with Lovelady via email for weeks. IN an email sent this week, the city's park manager, Shawn C. Aylesworth, said:

"I am saddened to read about continuing issues of restroom safety and cleanliness at Lawrence Park. My team and I understand the importance of maintaining facilities that are safe, sanitary, and accessible. We strive to be the best we can with limited resources and funding."

In the email, Aylesworth said the city does not have the budget or staffing to open and close the restrooms during the team's practices and offered the team three solutions: pay for your own porta-potties, pay overtime fees for city staff to open and close the restrooms or pay to hire private security.

CBS13 followed up with the city and asked if this is standard protocol. A spokesperson with the city provided this statement a spokesperson:

"The proposed options are not required by the City for sports field permits and recurring field use. These options were offered in response to specific concerns raised by the organization and are available to any permitted group that wishes to add services beyond what the City normally provides. As shared with the group, we do not have the staffing capacity or budget to open and close restrooms multiple times per week in connection with each permitted activity."

"I don't think it should be costing the organization any more money," said Lovelady. "A lot of it is coming out of coaches' pockets and volunteers' pockets."

CBS13 asked Guerra if the group cannot come together with the funds to pay for private security or the other options, what is the solution?

"There is always a solution," said Guerra. "I think it comes to folks coming to the table."

Guerra confirmed that he had not spoken with the team, but after his interview with CBS13 got to speak with Lovelady. He gave her his phone number and agreed to meet with her later this week.

Lovelady said the city has offered to move the team to another park, but the one it proposed did not fit all 120 children. She is hopeful that more parks may open for them to move practices to in September.

She hopes it can still be a park in the historically underserved South Sacramento neighborhood, as many of the children who are on the team live there. She is concerned they would not have transportation to parks further away.