Sacramento youth cheer, football teams frustrated with unsafe public park bathrooms

A mother is speaking out after she said the bathrooms at the park where her youth football and cheer team practices have become unsanitary and unsafe.

The Dragon Youth Organization practices at Lawrence Park in South Sacramento off of Fruitridge Road.

Sabrina Lovelady, the team mom, said the organization is made up of 100 children between 4 and 14 years old. They pay about $30 a day for a permit to practice at the park.

She said the team has only been there for three weeks, but the issues with the bathrooms are becoming more than just gross. She said they're becoming dangerous.

"I saw his private parts and I told my girls, 'Please do not come in here, please walk away,' " said Nevaeh Lovelady, the 16-year-old cheer coach who is also the daughter of Sabrina.

Nevaeh was traumatized after taking girls on her team to the women's restroom only to find a man with the stall door open, exposing himself.

"I can't even let them go wash their hands without looking over my shoulder 50 times because we have people posted up at every corner and I am not sure if they are going to snatch them up," Sabrina said.

Sabrina is calling out the city to do more for the children's safety. She has been documenting what has been happening inside the park restrooms: finding stalls trashed, overflown toilets, drug paraphernalia and said suspicious strangers sometimes stop to watch the children.

"We are here to keep the kids off the street and the city voices that it wants to do that and partnership, but where are you guys?" Sabrina said.

The city recently repainted the restrooms and added two porta potties on Friday, but by the time the team arrived Monday, it was already trashed.

"Porta potties are almost overflown," Sabrina said. "There's two homeless people locked in one bathroom lighting things on fire."

The city said the problem is that it does not have the staff or funding. It said it is working on a plan to limit restroom access at the park for only permitted events like practices.

"They are just mad at society and it's their way to get back at society for whatever reason," said Trevor Seifferc, who is homeless.

The city's park maintenance manager sent an email to Sabrina on Wednesday morning that said in part:

"Every person on my team, including myself, wishes to desperately to prevent the terrible things that are happening within Lawrence Park, but it is not within our current capabilities. the awful things that are happening at Lawrence Park are just one representation of similar events that occur at many of our parks across the city. Our society has a problem, and it can only be solved at societal level."

The city said it maintains hundreds of parks, so staff is stretched thin. It plans to do more patrols in the area when it can. The City of Sacramento gave CBS13 this statement:

"We're currently reviewing options to limit restroom access at this location only for permitted park events. Additionally, Park Rangers will look to increase park and restroom checks during the group's permitted events as staffing allows. These efforts are being evaluated alongside ongoing resource considerations. The City maintains over 200 parks, each with different levels of usage and maintenance needs, and our ability to respond quickly is often constrained by available staffing and funding."

CBS13 also reached out to the Sacramento Police Department, but it deferred us to the city park rangers.