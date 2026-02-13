Video released of Sacramento police shooting suspect after bank robbery

The Sacramento Police Department released body-camera footage of at least two officers shooting a suspect following a bank robbery at the end of January.

The shooting happened on Jan. 29 after officers responded to the Response Road and Challenge Way for a report of a robbery at BMO Bank. Police said the caller said he saw the teller give the suspect money before taking off from the bank.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect running near Exposition Boulevard. Police can be seen in the video running after the suspect and yelling at him to drop a firearm.

Police said the suspect pointed the firearm at officers, at which point police said at least two officers fired their guns. The suspect was provided medical aid at the scene before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The firearm recovered at the scene was later determined to be an imitation firearm.

No officers were injured.

The shooting is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department's homicide unit, internal affairs division, professional standards unit and force investigation team.

The video can be watched on social media. Viewer discretion is advised.