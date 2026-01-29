Watch CBS News
Sacramento police engage in shooting while responding to bank robbery

Richard Ramos
The Sacramento Police Department said officers were involved in a shooting while responding to a bank robbery on Thursday afternoon.

The bank robbery happened in the area of Response Road and Challenge Way, near the Kaiser Permanente hospital between Exposition Boulevard and Arden Way, police said.

No officers were injured, but it was not immediately clear if a suspect or suspects had been shot.

Sacramento police have urged the community to avoid the area while the scene is active.

No further details on the shooting or the robbery have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.

