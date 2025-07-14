Sacramento Police: Man with sword shot during confrontation with officers

A Sacramento Police officer shot a man who was armed with a sword during an incident early Monday morning, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Occidental and Julliard drives in the city's College / Glen neighborhood. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he was going to kill his roommate.

Officers who arrived at the scene said they found a man with a sword. During negotiations, police said the man advanced towards officers, which led to one officer shooting him.

Sacramento police on the scene after an officer shot a man during a confrontation near Occidental and Julliard drives on the morning of July 14, 2025. CBS

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was in "stable condition" as of Monday morning.

No police officers were injured.

Police remained on the scene as of 6:30 a.m. as officers investigated. Additional details were not immediately available.