Sacramento police arrest suspect with 2 illegal firearms

By Dave Pehling

Sacramento police on Sunday commended North Area patrol officers and a K9 unit for the recent arrest of a suspect in possession of two illegal firearms, authorities said.

stolen firearms seized during arrest
Stolen firearms seized during arrest in Sacramento. Sacramento Police Department

According to a Facebook post by the Sacramento Police Department, the arrest on Friday morning happened after officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled from officers on foot. 

Following a brief chase, the officers with the help of police K9 Hoss apprehended one of the suspects and recovered two loaded, stolen firearms: one that was discarded during the foot pursuit and a second weapon inside the vehicle. 

Police said the suspect -- who was not identified -- is facing multiple charges.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

