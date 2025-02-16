Sacramento police arrest suspect with 2 illegal firearms

Sacramento police on Sunday commended North Area patrol officers and a K9 unit for the recent arrest of a suspect in possession of two illegal firearms, authorities said.

Stolen firearms seized during arrest in Sacramento. Sacramento Police Department

According to a Facebook post by the Sacramento Police Department, the arrest on Friday morning happened after officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled from officers on foot.

Following a brief chase, the officers with the help of police K9 Hoss apprehended one of the suspects and recovered two loaded, stolen firearms: one that was discarded during the foot pursuit and a second weapon inside the vehicle.

Police said the suspect -- who was not identified -- is facing multiple charges.