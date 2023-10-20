Sacramento offering new grants to help launch local films

Sacramento takes new steps to have city shine on the silver screen

Sacramento takes new steps to have city shine on the silver screen

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento is taking new steps to have the city shine on the silver screen.

D'Adonis Moquette is a Sacramento-based director making locally produced films. His latest flick is a drama based on the early life of Kobe Bryant, but he says finding funding is often the biggest challenge in trying to make a movie.

"There's a lot of expenses that come to filmmaking," Moquette said.

Now, the City of Sacramento is offering more money to help launch local films.

"They are $10,000 for production grants and $5,000 for post-production," Jennifer West said.

West is the city's film commissioner.

"It's just really important to me that we tell those stories and we support those filmmakers," she said.

So what are the requirements to qualify for a film grant?

"You have to film 50% of your project in the Sacramento region with two locations in the city of Sacramento," West said.

The city is also working to bring a major Hollywood film to town with the help of a quarter million dollars in funding.

"I'm not allowed to talk about it," West said. "It's not announced yet."

And the money's not just for movies. Cable channel Access Sacramento got a grant to fund its high school sports Game of the Week series.

Music videos, commercials, and other video productions are also eligible.

"This wouldn't have been capable of being done without the help," Moquette said.

The program's goal is to create jobs and boost the economy.

"For every dollar we give them, they spend 5-7 back into the community," West said.

The city is currently accepting applications through January for the film grants. Winners are selected by a committee made up of movie industry workers, a film professor, and economic development experts.