Sacramento neighbors worry about planned tiny home village for homeless seniors and veterans

SACRAMENTO — There is a plan to build 100 tiny homes in a Sacramento neighborhood to help house seniors and veterans who are living homeless.

As Sacramento's homeless crisis continues, the tiny village proposal has some neighbors worried about what it will mean for their safety and security.

John Vignocchi is the developer behind the proposed transformation of a blighted and barren lot on Rio Linda Boulevard in North Sacramento.

"And what we're looking to do is transform it into 100 tiny home units for seniors," Vignocchi said.

Renderings of the project show the manicured development projected to cost a third of the price of traditional housing.

"And that means that you're able to get three times the number of people off the street, that means you're able to solve this problem three times faster," Vignocchi said.

renderings Urban Central

Vignocci is asking the city council to approve the plans and apply for state funding through California's Project Homekey Plus program, aimed at reducing homelessness.

There are already hurdles.

Nancy Azevedo lives across the street from the proposed tiny home village.

"I don't think it's the right place for it," Azevedo said. "It feels like we're constantly getting dumped on."

Azevedo is already campaigning against the plan, citing other homeless housing programs already in place in north Sacramento.

"I'm letting them know that, 'hey, this is what's being proposed,' and call your councilperson and tell them that this is not what you want in your neighborhood," Azevedo said.

Councilmember Roger Dickinson has not decided on his position yet.

"I think the concern is about whether or not north Sacramento is being asked to shoulder more than its fair share of burden," Dickinson said.

"When you're accused of being a NIMBY, in this situation, what's your response to that?" I asked Azevedo.

"In this situation, I'm okay with that," Azevedo said.

"If we're going to solve this problem, we can't just say, 'Oh, not in my backyard.' We need to lean in and say, 'How do we make this work in my backyard?' " Vignocchi said.

The city council was expected to take this up Tuesday. In a last-minute move, they are delaying their vote until mid-May.