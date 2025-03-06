Sacramento neighborhood feels targeted by code enforcement after series of violations issued

SACRAMENTO — Some homeowners in Sacramento's College-Glen neighborhood are feeling targeted by the city after a code enforcement officer wrote ticket after ticket up and down the streets.

Cathy Hicks is one of the people who got a violation notice from the city for parking a camper trailer in the front yard of her home.

"Because you have to have a 25-foot setback from the sidewalk and in this neighborhood, it's not going to happen," Hicks said.

Three homes in a row on Cliffwood Way were also issued code violations and a few more a block away.

"First, one of the neighbors down the street got a notice and then we got a notice in the mail," said Cooper Bacon, who also received a violation notice.

Hicks said that she didn't know having a camper in her own yard was not permitted.

"There were trailers everywhere around, boats everywhere around, so we figured it was OK," Hicks said.

Sacramento city code has strict rules saying "no trailer coach shall be parked within the setback area of a dwelling" and "no trailer coach shall be parked on residential property within five feet of the adjoining property line."

Those who don't comply face fines.

"It would have been a $1,000," Hicks said.

Now, Mayor Pro-Tem Eric Guerra is asking for a moratorium on these types of tickets.

"He has been very helpful and his staff have been very helpful trying to help us," Hicks said.

He's calling for a pause in enforcement while a committee looks at ways to grant exemptions on trailers that don't create an obstruction.

"It's a great idea and I'm sure a lot of people in this neighborhood would definitely go for that," Bacon said.

Hicks said that her camper was supposed to be a fun family activity, but now it's turned into a financial burden.

"We're trying to have a motorhome so we can take our grandkids places and make memories, and now it's an added expense," Hicks said.

The ticket moratorium is scheduled to be discussed at next Tuesday's law and legislation committee hearing at Sacramento City Hall.