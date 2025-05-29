1 year later, how is Sacramento addressing backyard encroachments onto city property?

SACRAMENTO — It's been one year since a viewer reached out to CBS Sacramento about the encroachments on city property happening along the Niños Parkway in south Natomas.

The area is between San Juan and West El Camino Avenue, where people have been extending their backyards beyond their backyard fence lines.

"There's one guy that always takes his lawn mower and goes up and down trying to keep Niños Parkway trimmed up, at least," said Annette Emery, who lives along the parkway.

Many neighbors' main concern with the space has been over fire danger, but they have extended their backyards to the point where some have poured concrete to create basketball courts and batting cages.

"Back in the day, the City of Sacramento allowed us to do planter boxes," Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes said.

Talamantes told CBS13 that after reviewing the long history of the parkway, she wants to bring that program back, where they will charge people a yearly property tax fee to plant beyond their fence lines.

They would not be allowed to create permanent structures, and anyone on the path would need to have access to the space.

"What's most important to me is figuring out a solution that can work for the city, the city park's department and for neighbors," said Talamantes.

Early in June 2024, Talamantes told CBS 13 that the city would be sending enforcement letters to neighbors with encroachments. She claims those letters were sent, but neighbors told CBS13 they never received them.

George Azar has an encroachment along the parkway and spoke with us last summer.

"I think, if anything, they should maybe be reimbursing some of these homeowners who are maintaining and allowing the public to use it," said Azar last July.

Back then, he showed CBS13 his backyard extension that pretty much looked like a park with a bench and concrete from where a basketball court once was.

CBS13 spoke with him again, nearly a year later, and he said he finds the plan to have them pay a fee to maintain city property "ridiculous."

"We're in a budget deficit right now, the City of Sacramento," said Talamantes. "If people are willing to step up and plant some beautiful mustard seeds or plants, then why not?"

Talamantes plans to submit the proposal by next week. She said the fee used to be $25 a year and expects it could range from that to $75.

The city attorney will need to look over liability concerns.

Neighbors are highly concerned about fire danger and said that city crews mowed down the brush about a month ago, but it is already growing back quickly.

CBS13 put in a request with the city to see if it plans on doing any more vegetation management along the parkway before the summer heat.