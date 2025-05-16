Sacramento man riding motorcycle dies in crash on Highway 26 near Mokelumne Hill

MOKELUMNE HILL – A Sacramento man riding a motorcycle died in a crash on Highway 26 near Mokelumne Hill on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

John Perreault, an 80-year-old man from Sacramento, was riding his motorcycle and came to a stop on northbound Jesus Maria Road at a stop sign at Highway 26.

The CHP said Perreault failed to wait for traffic to clear on Highway 26 and made a left turn onto the highway, directly in front of a vehicle heading east.

Perreault was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene, the CHP said.

DUI is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Mokelumne Hill is about 55 miles southeast of Sacramento.