Sacramento Metro Fire battles active grass fire in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — A grass fire in Rancho Cordova was sending up heavy smoke across much of the Sacramento area late Monday afternoon.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire was burning along a levee near Mather Field between Douglas Road and Kiefer Boulevard.

At last check, Cal Fire, which was also tracking the fire, said it had burned at least 327 acres. Metro Fire said high wind gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour were helping the flames spread.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

However, Rancho Cordova police said officers were diverting southbound traffic on Sunrise Boulevard to eastbound Douglas Road. Northbound Sunrise Boulevard was closed from Douglas Road to Jackson Road.

This is just one of many fires popping up around the region on what is a red flag warning day. Gusty winds and dry conditions are expected to persist into the night with increased fire risk.