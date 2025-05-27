Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting in south Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood, police said Tuesday night.

Sacramento police said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. along Coral Gables Court.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound. The individual's age and condition were not known at this time.

Investigators have not said if anyone was detained or sought. Sacramento police said officers at the scene were dealing with a large crowd.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.