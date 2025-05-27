1 hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting in south Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood, police said Tuesday night.

Sacramento police said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. along Coral Gables Court.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound. The individual's age and condition were not known at this time.

Investigators have not said if anyone was detained or sought. Sacramento police said officers at the scene were dealing with a large crowd.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.