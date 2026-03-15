Sacramento could hit 90 degree this week for first time on record in March

A high-pressure system moving into the region will bring above-average temperatures and is expected to set record highs for the month of March in Sacramento.

As the system moves in, much of the West will continue to heat up as the week goes on, potentially bringing triple-digit heat to areas like Los Angeles and Death Valley.

The potential for record heat in the Sacramento area is expected to continue every day through at least Friday, with temperatures in Sacramento reaching up to 93 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast is calling for 92 degrees, which would mark the first time Sacramento has hit that mark in the month of March, CBS Sacramento meteorologists say.

The average high for this time of the year in Sacramento is 66 degrees.

The heat comes as much of Northern California hasn't seen rain or snowfall in weeks. The last storm that brought significant rainfall to the Sacramento area was Feb. 16-17.

This system will decrease the state's snow totals, which sit at about 48% of the current average for this time of the year. The northern Sierra Nevadas are at about 28% of average, whereas the central Sierra is at 50% and the southern Sierra is at 71%.

At the end of February, the Department of Water Resources said the statewide snowpack at the time was 66% of average.

Cal Fire said the quick warm-up could dry out landscapes fast, especially after the rain brought a lot of new growth. Officials said homeowners should clear brush and create defensible space.

The warm-up also has officials reminding people that just because the air is warm does not mean the waterways are safe for swimming, as much of the water is snow runoff, keeping lake and river temperatures dangerously cold.