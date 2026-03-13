Upcoming warm-up expected to draw crowds to Folsom Lake, safety experts issue warnings

On Friday afternoon, the Folsom Lake shoreline was busy with people walking, relaxing, and enjoying the cool but comfortable weather.

But that could soon change as a high-pressure system moves into the region, bringing the potential for much warmer temperatures and possibly even record-breaking highs.

For some local residents, the warm-up is long overdue.

"It's about time," said Rocklin resident Paul Conti. "We've had some really cold weather here, and I started to think we were never going to get out of the 60s. So yeah, we're definitely looking forward to it."

Many people who live near the lake say they plan to take full advantage of the warmer days once they arrive. Roseville resident James Schroeder says boating season may start earlier than usual for his family.

"Love it. I'm all for it, until it gets over my body temperature, 99.6. Then I'm out," he joked. "We're looking forward to it. We'll get the boat out. We usually try to bring the boat out a few times, about once a week or so."

Others say the lake is simply a perfect spot for families to spend time together outdoors. Teresa Schroeder says she hopes more people come out to enjoy everything the area has to offer.

"I love it," she said. "I really hope people come out and enjoy the lake. It's a great family environment. You can bring your lunch or dinner, sit out here, play some music, it's just perfect."

But as crowds begin returning to the water, safety advocates are reminding people that warmer air temperatures don't mean the lake itself is safe for swimming.

Water safety advocate Shelly Alves-Churilo says the water at Folsom Lake is still fed by snow runoff, which keeps temperatures dangerously cold.

"This is snow runoff water," Alves-Churilo said. "When that snow melts and runs into the lakes, it's very cold. And when dams open, it can create currents people aren't expecting."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, water temperatures between 50 and 60 degrees can still cause cold shock, a condition that can be just as dangerous as near-freezing water.

Alves-Churilo, a former paramedic, says she has seen firsthand how quickly situations can turn dangerous.

"People think they're bulletproof, but they're really not," she said. "That cold water can take your breath away and put your body into shock, so people need to be careful."

Experts say one of the most important steps people can take is wearing a life jacket, especially as strong currents and cold water conditions remain likely even as the weather warms.