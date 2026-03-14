Southern California endures several heat records Friday as next heat wave looms

Southern California isn't done setting weather records. According to the National Weather Service, several daily maximum heat records could be "shattered" next week, while the weekend is offering a brief, slight reprieve from a historic winter heat wave.

Thursday and Friday saw temperatures significantly higher than the seasonal normal across the region, leading to a handful of records. Friday's heat records include:

Downtown Los Angeles: 92 degrees

LAX: 88

UCLA: 89

San Diego: 89

Chula Vista: 92

San Jacinto: 92

Ramona: 88

Alpine: 89

Big Bear: 70

Idyllwild: 79

Lake Cuyamaca: 76

Campo: 87

Palm Springs: 98

Indio: 99

Saturday and Sunday's temperatures were expected to drop, although the relief will be brief.

The NWS called the upcoming heat wave "rather remarkable" in a bulletin published Saturday morning. Temperatures will ramp back up to near or at triple-digits beginning Monday in many inland communities, including in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Temperatures could go as high as 106 in parts of the Inland Empire next week, according to NWS forecasts.

Many daily records will be "shattered," the NWS said, with monthly records likely to be set. The all-time March heat record for downtown LA, for example, is 99 degrees. Tuesday's forecast downtown is currently set at 101 degrees.

Peak heat was projected between Tuesday and Friday in the valley areas, with Tuesday and Wednesday being the hottest days on the coast.

"The entire area remains on track for a historic March heat event," the NWS LA field office said. "There is a near 100% chance of HEAT ADVISORIES for most areas in Tuesday through Friday. Additionally, the chances for extreme heat are growing, so EXTREME HEAT WATCHES have been issued from Tuesday through Friday for all coastal and coastal valley zones. The watches may need to be expanded into interior sections as well."

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert is likely to be issued for next week in anticipation of extreme heat.