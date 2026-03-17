Sacramento city leaders debate road safety to reduce future traffic deaths

More than a dozen people have been killed by cars so far this year on Sacramento streets, and on Tuesday night, the city council debated what can be done to reduce future fatalities.

It's an effort that some traffic safety advocates say is greatly needed.

Sherry Martinez has an eye for traffic concerns, especially after a driver hit her on her bike in 2023, leaving her seriously injured.

"I had four broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a concussion," she said.

Now, Martinez is a traffic safety advocate, calling on Sacramento city leaders to reduce the number of dangerous roadways.

This year got off to a deadly start, with six people killed by cars in just the first two weeks.

In every case, those crashes happened on what the city calls "high injury network" roadways.

"The city of Sacramento has the highest traffic fatality rate per capita in California," said Jennifer Donlon Wyant, Sacramento's mobility and sustainability manager.

Research shows 79% of all vehicle crashes happen on just 14% of the city's streets.

"We look at the data and telling us what happened on those corridors because we can't make improvements if we don't understand what the problem is," Donlon Wyant said.

The city is making efforts to improve safety, like along Marysville Boulevard, where crews are building new crosswalks and bike lanes.

"It absolutely can be done," Donlon Wyant said. "It's just expensive, and it takes time."

New state law allows cities to consider other factors when prioritizing street safety improvements, such as whether they're used often by kids and older adults or in disadvantaged communities.

"I think we should prioritize those locations," City Councilmember Caity Maple said. "I think it's the right thing to do, and I think it's overdue."

The city plans on going after grant money to help pay for roadway improvements, but the overall cost is estimated to be more than $6 billion, a concerning price tag to many who don't feel safe walking and biking on some streets.

"Change just needs to happen, and it needs to happen yesterday," Martinez said.

Traffic safety officials have been holding a series of community workshops this year, and their goal is to have an official action plan in place by the end of the year.