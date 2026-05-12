Sacramento leaders debate cuts and priorities as city faces $66 million budget deficit

Sacramento city leaders are continuing negotiations over how to close a $66 million budget deficit, with councilmembers signaling support for preserving several community programs even as difficult cuts loom ahead.

The discussions are part of the city's effort to finalize its more than $1.7 billion budget before a final vote next month.

On Tuesday, Sacramento City Council members publicly walked through their individual budget priorities and proposed cuts, outlining which services they believe should be protected despite the city's financial challenges.

Among the programs receiving broad support were youth violence prevention efforts, senior services, park maintenance workers, summer programs and public swimming pools.

"We were all in alignment for the wading pools, for the youth violence prevention program, and for the southside pools, or the pools that were in your area," Councilmember Rick Jennings said.

Other councilmembers emphasized broader priorities they say should guide the city's spending decisions.

"For me, my priorities are clear: public safety, affordability, and improving the quality of life for residents in Sacramento," Councilmember Karina Talamantes said.

"My priorities are first and foremost protecting jobs," Councilmember Caity Maple added.

Councilmembers also debated how proposed cuts could disproportionately affect vulnerable neighborhoods.

"If we cut cleanup activities, contracts that have neighborhoods and areas cleaned up, we're disadvantaging the economically challenged areas of our city more than any other part," Councilmember Roger Dickinson said.

Public safety and homelessness spending also emerged as major points of discussion.

"Youth violence is at an uptick. We need our school resource officers back, by the way. Natomas Unified pays for that," Councilmember Lisa Kaplan said.

Councilmember Eric Guerra pointed to homelessness-related spending as one of the city's biggest ongoing financial pressures.

"Where the costs are that continue to put pressure on the city — and that is on homelessness," Guerra said.

Not all councilmembers agreed with the direction of the proposed budget.

"We need to have the courage to eliminate vacancies from the police department. Ultimately, I will have to vote no on this budget," Councilmember Mai Vang said.

Another councilmember acknowledged the city may need to make deeper cuts now to avoid even bigger financial problems in the future.

"If we do the hard thing now, make the cuts next year now, we will find ourselves in a better position tomorrow," Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum said.

The budget talks come as Sacramento residents are already facing possible fee increases across hundreds of city services, including parking fines, pet licenses and facility rentals, as leaders search for additional revenue to help close the deficit.

Councilmembers noted Tuesday that resources remain limited despite widespread support for many city programs. Much of the discussion centered on preserving youth violence prevention funding after strong public advocacy from community groups and residents.

The Sacramento City Council is expected to continue budget deliberations before taking a final vote next month.