Sacramento Kings GM addresses De'Aaron Fox trade, Mike Brown firing ahead of Zach LaVine's debut

SACRAMENTO – If it hasn't hit Sacramento Kings fans yet, Wednesday will officially mark a new era for the Beam Team.

The Kings are back in Sacramento on Wednesday for a matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Ahead of the game, General Manager Monte McNair held a press conference Wednesday morning to address the firing of coach Mike Brown and the trade of star De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

Monte McNair Press Conference



- Addresses firing Mike Brown & the reason behind the move

- Reason behind trading De'Aaron Fox

- "Something we are looking to do" when asked about the roster imbalance & lack of length@CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/0rkb9cODi2 — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) February 5, 2025

"Incredible player," McNair said of Fox. "At the same time, we've offered multiple extensions – that's been public."

"For us, it became clear that there was no pathway there for a long-term agreement," McNair added.

News of Fox's trade broke over the weekend. The deal involved three teams and sent Fox to the Spurs and Kevin Huerter to the Chicago Bulls. The Kings received Zach LaVine from the Bulls and at least three first-round picks in the coming years from Charlotte, the Spurs, and Minnesota.

McNair was also asked directly why it took him more than a month to address the firing of head coach Mike Brown.

"We were focused on the team at that point and turning the season around," McNair said.

After Wednesday's press conference, workers could be seen outside of the Golden 1 Center taking down the "40 Years of Roar" poster that featured Fox.

No more 40 years of Roar team pic featuring De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/A5TxVafOTu — Brandon Benitez (@BranitezSports) February 5, 2025

LaVine is expected to be in uniform for the first time for the Kings on Wednesday. He will be wearing #8, the same number he wore in Chicago.

The Kings weren't done making moves after the Fox trade, however. Also on Wednesday, sources confirmed to CBS News Sacramento that Jonas Valanciunas had been traded from the Wizards to the Kings.