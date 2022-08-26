Sacramento Kings now majority owners of Sacramento River Cats

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings are now the majority owners of a minor league baseball team.

On Friday, the Kings made official their new partnership with the Sacramento River Cats.

Fans won't really see a big difference, as the River Cats will remain the Triple-A affiliate for the San Francisco Giants. Also, longtime owner of the team Susan Savage will be staying on as a strategic business advisor and member of the ownership group.

"We look forward to building on their inspiring legacy and continuing to provide families with memorable experiences," said Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive in a statement.

The River Cats have been in West Sacramento since 2000 and were originally the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Last year, the Giants announced that they would be keeping the River Cats as their top minor league affiliate at least through 2030.