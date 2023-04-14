Superfan makes good on promise to get Mike Brown tattoo once Kings made playoffs

SACRAMENTO - As playoff fever sweeps Sacramento, one super fan is showing his pride in a very permanent way.

At the beginning of the season, Ian Kappos told his fantasy basketball league that if the Kings made the playoffs, he'd get a giant tattoo of coach Mike Brown.

He stopped by Good Day this morning to show off his new ink. Ian hopes the Kings make a deep run, but says the season is already a success in his mind.

"I'm playing with house money right now you know. Just scraping in for the play-in would have made me happy. It's been 17 years and I've been following them the whole time. It's already a success. Just to be able to see playoff basketball at Golden 1 Center is amazing," he said.

Ian says he thinks the tattoo really captures the good nature and great smile of Coach Brown.

The Kings meet the Warriors in Game 1 at Golden 1 Center Saturday at 5:30 p.m.