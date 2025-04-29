Watch CBS News
Kings

Sacramento Kings finalizing deal to hire Doug Christie as head coach, source says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla,
Jake Gadon

/ CBS Sacramento

Report: Sacramento Kings hiring Doug Christie as head coach
Report: Sacramento Kings hiring Doug Christie as head coach 00:34

SACRAMENTO – It appears the Sacramento Kings have already settled on their head coach.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported Tuesday that the team was finalizing a contract with Doug Christie, the Kings' interim coach this past season.

A league source also confirmed the report to CBS News Sacramento.

Christie took over for Mike Brown partway through the 2024-25 campaign, going 27-24 over his interim tenure (40-42 overall) including a loss in the NBA playoffs play-in game.

This will be Christie's first chance at a full head coaching position, having joined the Kings as an assistant back in 2021. 

The move to hire Christie comes just a week after the Kings officially introduced new general manager Scott Perry, a longtime NBA executive.

Christie played in the NBA from 1993-2007, including a run during the Kings' glory years as "the Greatest Show on Court."

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.