Sacramento Kings finalizing deal to hire Doug Christie as head coach, source says
SACRAMENTO – It appears the Sacramento Kings have already settled on their head coach.
ESPN's Shams Charania first reported Tuesday that the team was finalizing a contract with Doug Christie, the Kings' interim coach this past season.
A league source also confirmed the report to CBS News Sacramento.
Christie took over for Mike Brown partway through the 2024-25 campaign, going 27-24 over his interim tenure (40-42 overall) including a loss in the NBA playoffs play-in game.
This will be Christie's first chance at a full head coaching position, having joined the Kings as an assistant back in 2021.
The move to hire Christie comes just a week after the Kings officially introduced new general manager Scott Perry, a longtime NBA executive.
Christie played in the NBA from 1993-2007, including a run during the Kings' glory years as "the Greatest Show on Court."