Here's what to know about Sacramento Kings' regular season schedule

The Sacramento Kings 2026-27 schedule was officially released Thursday, kicking off on the road in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

The Portland Trail Blazers come to town on Oct. 23 for the Kings' home opener.

The Kings are coming off a 60-loss season and some key players have departed. On Wednesday, former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook announced he was retiring after playing his final season in Sacramento. In early July, the team waived All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan after two seasons.

But with the No. 7 overall pick, the Kings selected Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr., who was widely viewed as one of the best offensive playmakers outside of the draft's top tier.

"[You have] a winning player coming," Acuff told CBS Sacramento at the draft. "I'm just excited to get stuff going, to get going with the team. Y'all are getting a dog, for sure."

The full 2026 Sacramento Kings schedule @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/vdYaD2Wn4U — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) August 13, 2026

Last season, the team was hit by injuries to key players Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray.

The Kings will host the defending Western Conference champs, the San Antonio Spurs, in an Emirates NBA Cup Group Play game on Nov. 6. They also take on the Blazers, Lakers and Warriors in group play.

Coming off their first championship in 53 years, the New York Knicks, led by former Kings head coach Mike Brown, come to Sacramento on Jan. 8.

The Warriors and Kings square off in San Francisco on Jan. 12 in the Kings' first of two nationally televised games. The second will be in Denver on Jan. 25.

The final home game is slated for April 9 against Dallas, and the final regular season game will be on April 11 at the Clippers.