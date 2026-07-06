Sacramento Kings release 6-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a salary cap move

The Sacramento Kings announced Monday that the team is parting ways with DeMar DeRozan after two seasons, waiving the All-Star forward to create salary cap relief.

It's expected that the 37-year-old DeRozan will now become one of the most-sought free agents on the market.

DeRozan signed with Sacramento in 2024 on a three-year, $74 million contract in a three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs that sent former King Harrison Barnes to the Spurs. DeRozan previously played for the Bulls, Spurs, and the Toronto Raptors.

DeRozan's 2026 salary of $25.7 million was only partially guaranteed at $10 million, meaning the Kings could save $15.7 million before the last year kicked in, according to ESPN.

thank you for every bucket, every big moment, and every time you represented Sacramento. wishing you all the best in your next chapter Deebo 👑💜 pic.twitter.com/0gDQHjMCxi — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 6, 2026

According to ESPN reporter Shams Charania, the Kings' front office "worked collaboratively" with DeRozan to arrange his release as the league's free agency window opens up. Teams were able to begin talking and negotiating with free agents from other clubs on June 30, while the official period to finalize trades and signings began Monday at 9:01 a.m. PT.

Shedding DeRozan's salary allows Sacramento to avoid luxury tax penalties and allow additional roster-building flexibility.

Nicknamed "Deebo," DeRozan is currently fifth among active NBA players on the all-time scoring list, playing as a shooting guard and small forward. While on the Raptors, DeRozan was the franchise's all-time leading scorer, leading Toronto to five playoff appearances. He also helped lead the Spurs and Bulls to playoff appearances in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

With the Kings, DeRozan's production was steady, averaging just over 20 points a game over his two seasons in Sacramento, and her remained one of the most durable players in the league even at 36 years old. Despite his efficiency and veteran leadership, the Kings went 40-42 in the 2024-2025 season, eliminated in the 1st round of the play-in tournament, to a disastrous 22-60 record in the 2025-2026 season, punctuated by major injuries and a franchise-record 16-game losing streak.