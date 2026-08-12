Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook announces retirement from basketball

Russell Westbrook, a former NBA MVP who broke ground by averaging a triple-double for an entire season four times in his 18-year-career, has announced his retirement from basketball.

In a video narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan, posted to social media, Westbrook's career highlights were celebrated while the 37-year-old pondered what's next for him.

"Sometimes you don't even know when you've already watched the end," the caption reads. "You had to be there. And now it's over."

Westbrook grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Hawthorne and played two years at UCLA before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2008. Known as an all-around player with great speed and instincts, the 6-foot-4 point guard was selected fourth overall by the Seattle SuperSonics, which was promptly relocated to Oklahoma City as the Thunder before Westbrook's rookie year began.

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on November 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

He quickly became part of a dynamic young trio in Oklahoma City with superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden. In 2011, the Thunder reached the NBA Finals despite the fact that all three were under the age of 24. They lost to the LeBron James-led Miami Heat in five games.

Westbrook would never return to the Finals, but his success continued as the Thunder's roster changed rapidly. Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets just before the start of the next season, and Westbrook became part of one of the greatest duos in NBA history with Durant.

In 2016, Durant left the Thunder in free agency for the rival Golden State Warriors, leaving Westbrook as the sole star of the Thunder. He quickly took advantage of the lead role, becoming the first player to average a triple-double across an entire season since Oscar Robertson in 1962. He won his lone MVP award in the 2016-2017 season, averaging more than 31 points per game.

He was traded to the Rockets after the 2018-19 season and became a journeyman for the rest of his career. He subsequently played for the Washington Wizards, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings, spending no more than one-and-a-half seasons at each stop.

Westbrook retires as the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles with 209.