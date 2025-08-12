Sacramento's Kiki's Chicken removes 10 locations from network in effort to "return to our roots"

Popular Sacramento-based restaurant chain Kiki's Chicken Place is making significant changes to its business model, announcing that 10 locations across the region will be rebranded and no longer affiliated with its network.

Kiki's Chicken said the brand experienced rapid expansion in the post-pandemic years, with new locations popping up across the Sacramento area. However, the challenges of maintaining quality and operational consistency across independently run locations prompted leadership to re-evaluate.

The eatery, founded in 2015 by Santiago and Summer Gonzalez, shared in a public statement that the closures will affect locations operated by independent partners who will no longer be affiliated with the Kiki's Chicken Place brand. The impacted sites are expected to undergo rebranding in the coming weeks.

The following locations are among those no longer affiliated with Kiki's Chicken Place:

Eureka Road in Roseville

Madison Avenue and Dewey Drive in Carmichael

J Street, Folsom Boulevard, Arden Way, Marconi Avenue, Power Inn Road and West Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento

Roseville Road in Antelope

North Wilson Way in Stockton

"While we're proud of our growth, we recognize that we grew too fast without the structure and systems necessary to ensure the best experience for our guests," Santiago Gonzalez said. "As we move forward, our priority is to return to our roots—focusing on the high-quality food and community-driven service that built our reputation."

The company said it will continue serving its wings, tenders, and famous Kiki's Fries at its remaining locations throughout the Sacramento region. The company also teased upcoming new menu items and a refreshed brand direction.

"We're committed to building a more consistent experience across all remaining locations," Santiago Gonzalez said. "We understand that not all of our partners share the same vision or values for where we're headed—and that's okay. We wish them all the best as they begin this new chapter."