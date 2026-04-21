Opening statements get underway in Sacramento K Street mass shooting case

Opening statements began in the trial of two people charged in the 2022 K Street shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in Sacramento's history.

The early-morning shooting on April 21, 2022 near the city's downtown entertainment district left six people dead and 12 others injured as people were empyting bars and nightclubs in the area.

Defendants Dandre Martin and Mtula Payton face multiple counts of murder and weapons violations. A third suspect, Martin's brother Smiley Martin, died in custody from methadone toxicity in 2024.

(L-R) Dandrae Martin, Mtula Payton Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors allege the defendants were involved in a planned gun battle with a rival gang at the corner of K and 10th streets. Three bystanders who were caught in the crossfire, Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez were killed. The other three people killed were Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Sergio Harris, and De'Vazia Turner, who authorities said were involved in the shootout.

The defense is expected to center its case on a self-defense claim, arguing that the shootout was a "spontaneous event" rather than a planned gang battle.

The trial was scheduled to begin in January 2025, but several factors delayed the start, including the death of Smiley Martin, which required the prosecution to adjust its case. The defense also requested multiple extensions to review extensive surveillance footage and thousands of social media downloads.

In January, Judge Michael Bowman rejected a defense motion to reduce the murder charges to manslaughter, and last month, Bowman also rejected a defense motion to move the trial out of Sacramento County because of extensive pretrial publicity.

Jurors were selected for the trial last week. The trial is expected to last about 10 weeks.