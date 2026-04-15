Jury selected in Sacramento mass shooting trial, opening statements set for Tuesday

Jury selection is now complete in the trial tied to the deadliest mass shooting in Sacramento history, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said jurors are expected to be sworn in Tuesday morning, with opening statements to follow in the case stemming from the April 3, 2022, shooting on K Street that left six people dead and 12 others injured.

The long-awaited trial marks a significant step forward for victims' families, many of whom have spent the past four years waiting for the case to move through the court system. The shooting remains one of the darkest days in Sacramento history.

Two brothers, Smiley Martin and Dandrae Martin, along with Mtula Payton, were charged in connection with the shooting. Smiley Martin died in custody in 2024 from methadone toxicity.

Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez were all caught in the crossfire of what law enforcement officials said was a rival gang shootout. The other three people killed were Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Sergio Harris, and De'Vazia Turner, who authorities say were involved in the shootout.

The start of trial proceedings comes as community advocates continue to highlight the lasting impact of the violence and the ongoing need for prevention efforts.