Cause of death for Smiley Martin, suspect in 2022 Sacramento mass shooting, released by coroner

SACRAMENTO – The cause of death for Smiley Martin, one of three suspects charged in the 2022 mass shooting in Sacramento, was released on Wednesday.

Martin died from methadone toxicity, the Sacramento County coroner said on Wednesday. Methadone is typically used to treat opioid addictions.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office found an inmate unresponsive during a cell check in early June. Despite life-saving measures, the inmate died at the jail.

Norman Dawson, Martin's attorney, confirmed that it was his client who died.

Martin was one of three suspects charged in the Sacramento mass shooting on April 2, 2022. The shooting left six dead and dozens wounded in what authorities said was a gang fight between "multiple rivals."

Martin's brother, Dandrae Martin, and another man, Mtula Payton, were all charged with murder in the shooting. All three are previously convicted felons.