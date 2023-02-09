Sacramento High retires jersey of alum, former WNBA player Vicki Baugh

SACRAMENTO — A decorated women's basketball player and Sacramento native took the court again at her alma mater, Sacramento High School, not to score a basket, but for a new honor.

In a halftime ceremony Wednesday night Vicki Baugh became only the second person in school history to have their jersey retired. Number 22 now forever carries her name, cemented in school history.

"Basketball has given way more to me than I can give to it," Baugh told CBS13.

Her jersey will soon hang next to the school's first recipient of the honor.

"She's only the second jersey we've retired besides former Mayor Kevin Johnson, [and she is] the first female, showing everybody that females can do great things. With hard work and dedication, you can reach all heights," said Michele Massari, coach of the girl's basketball team for 15 seasons.

"To have my jersey hanging next to his, it's just amazing. I can't ask for more," said Baugh.

For Baugh, basketball hasn't been just a game. It has opened doors, taken her across the globe, and taught her lessons along the way. Lessons she wants to pass on to the next generation. For years, Baugh has come back to the dragon lair to pour into the girls' team by volunteering at practices and offering advice.

"I want them to know that I was in their shoes and I'm no different," said Baugh. "I was in this gym. I put on the same jersey. I wore the same shoes, told the same jokes. I want them to know it can happen for anybody."

Baugh's accomplishments on the court include being an NCAA women's basketball champion, a two-time USA gold medalist and a former player of both the Tulsa Shock and San Antonio Stars.

She also played professionally for nine years overseas, completing four seasons in South Korea and five seasons in Europe. Still, Baugh says she's learned more off the court.

She told CBS13 what sticks out most is her time spent playing at the University of Tennessee for legendary women's basketball coach Pat Summitt. The trailblazer, and one of the sport's most winningest coaches, taught her to treat her team like family.

"She coached more off of the court than even on the court. So I just appreciate her making the impact she did on me, it was like having a second mother. That's the kind of basketball I like to play before the money, before any of that. It's playing and being able to represent something bigger than you," said Baugh.

She wants young girls to know they can achieve what she has and more with the right mindset and focus.

"First of all, you take care of it in the classroom. That's what my coach, Pat Summit, always said. It's school first," said Baugh.

From one former dragon to those next in line, Baugh takes the time to "play it forward."

"She comes to our practices, works with our girls, just has fun with them," said Massari.

"I just want them to see a role model and see somebody they can look up to and somebody they can strive to be," said John O'Con, Sacramento High's athletic director.

In high school, Baugh tallied more than 1,800 points and 1,200 rebounds. She was a two-time Sacramento Area Player of the Year.

Just like her jersey, she's now retired from basketball and back living in the Sacramento area.