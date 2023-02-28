Watch CBS News
Two local heart transplant recipients share how they found partnership in pain

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Two local heart transplant recipients are sharing the story of how they found partnership in pain. 

Wendell Stallworth and Dave Ford are both in their 60s and they met at Sacramento's Sutter Medical Center last year. Through countless phone calls and lunches, they bonded over their shared fight to survive. 

Dave Ford said, "I was at the lowest point in my life. I had no energy to do anything, basically. Just to lean on one another and see the progress that he is making and the progress that I'm making and that we share with each other... I don't have the words for it."

The two received their new hearts, and are now back to their active lives. 

First published on February 28, 2023 / 5:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

