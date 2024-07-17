2 arrested in deadly shooting in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood in April

SACRAMENTO – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood in April, the police department said Wednesday.

On April 29, police responded to Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue, just off Interstate 5, around 3 a.m. for reports that a person was shot. Police said the man later died at the hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators said they believed the shooting happened along the 900 block of Jonfer Way and the victim drove to the Riverside Boulevard scene.

The police department identified 24-year-old Taquez Foster-Worsham of Sacramento, who was arrested on July 10. Then, they worked with other state and local law enforcement to arrest 28-year-old Jamar Anderson of Sacramento in Indio, California on Tuesday.

Both suspects are facing robbery and homicide charges.