Shooting under investigation in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood

Shooting under investigation in Sacramento near Riverside Boulevard

SACRAMENTO – An active investigation is still underway Monday morning after a shooting in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood.

The scene is near Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue, just off of Interstate 5.

Sacramento police confirmed they are investigating a shooting, but wouldn't say much more.

No details about any injuries have been released.

A large law enforcement presence remains in the area, which is populated by several apartment complexes. Eastbound 43rd Avenue is blocked in the immediate due to the investigation.