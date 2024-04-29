Watch CBS News
Shooting under investigation in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Shooting under investigation in Sacramento near Riverside Boulevard
Shooting under investigation in Sacramento near Riverside Boulevard 01:21

SACRAMENTO – An active investigation is still underway Monday morning after a shooting in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood.

The scene is near Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue, just off of Interstate 5.

Sacramento police confirmed they are investigating a shooting, but wouldn't say much more.

No details about any injuries have been released.

A large law enforcement presence remains in the area, which is populated by several apartment complexes. Eastbound 43rd Avenue is blocked in the immediate due to the investigation.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 6:32 AM PDT

