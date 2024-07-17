Fire at Sacramento gas station deemed suspicious after last week's arson fire

SACRAMENTO – A suspicious fire investigation is underway Wednesday at a south Sacramento gas station building that firefighters said burned in an arson fire last week.

Sacramento Fire responded to the scene near Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard late Wednesday morning, which is the same location where they contained a fire last Wednesday.

Crews responded around 11 a.m. and found smoke showing from the roof of the boarded-up gas station and eventually found fire in the attic space.

Structure Fire:



7200 block of Franklin Blvd.



Crews arrived to find smoke from the roof of a boarded up gas station. The gas station burned last week in an arson fire. When they entered, they found fire in the attic space. No injuries and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/VArqA2bE2H — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 17, 2024

"This is suspicious in nature since this building was completely boarded up and there's a fence around it," Sacramento Fire Captain Justin Sylvia said. "The fence was broken into, the owner noticed the fence was broken into as well as some boards from the board up missing."

The owner contacted the company to replace the missing pieces and once that company arrived at the location, they found the smoke.

The suspect in last week's fire remains outstanding, Sylvia said.

No injuries were reported.