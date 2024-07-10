Watch CBS News
Gas station catches fire in south Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters worked quickly to contain a fire at a gas station in south Sacramento overnight.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near the corner of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard early Wednesday morning and found a heavy fire in front of a gas station building.

Crews say the emergency fuel shutoff was activated at the gas station, but no fuel pumps were involved in the fire.

The flames were quickly put out, but not before the building suffered some damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

