Sacramento firefighter assaulted by person requesting medical aid, officials say

By
Richard Ramos
One person was detained after a Sacramento city firefighter was assaulted while responding to a request for medical aid, officials said Monday night.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Arcade and Rio Linda boulevards in north Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire said the firefighter responded to provide medical aid to a person who was "seriously bleeding." The individual then assaulted the firefighter, the department said.

The fire department classified the call as a mental health emergency.

The firefighter has since been taken to an area trauma hospital for treatment and was stable at last check. The severity of the injuries was not known.

The name of the suspect was not released.

