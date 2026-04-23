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Suspect in deadly stabbing at Sacramento's DOCO arrested

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing at the Downtown Commons (DOCO) in Sacramento that left a man dead in early March, police said on Thursday.

On the night of March 4, police responded to the area along 4th and K streets, finding a man and a woman with at least one stab wound. 

The man, later identified as 21-year-old Dustin Dewitt of Stockton, died. The woman was hospitalized and expected to survive.  

On Thursday, the police department said its homicide detectives arrested 19-year-old Humberto Palacios of Sacramento in connection with the stabbing. Palacios was booked into jail on homicide-related charges. 

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