Suspect in deadly stabbing at Sacramento's DOCO arrested

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing at the Downtown Commons (DOCO) in Sacramento that left a man dead in early March, police said on Thursday.

On the night of March 4, police responded to the area along 4th and K streets, finding a man and a woman with at least one stab wound.

The man, later identified as 21-year-old Dustin Dewitt of Stockton, died. The woman was hospitalized and expected to survive.

On Thursday, the police department said its homicide detectives arrested 19-year-old Humberto Palacios of Sacramento in connection with the stabbing. Palacios was booked into jail on homicide-related charges.