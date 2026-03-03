Family remembers 21-year-old man killed in Downtown Sacramento stabbing

The family of 21-year-old Dustin DeWitt is speaking out after he was killed in a stabbing in downtown Sacramento on Monday night.

His family says he was in the area to meet a friend visiting from San Diego. What was meant to be a simple night out turned deadly.

According to Sacramento police, a double stabbing happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday along K Street at DOCO.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. DeWitt, who was from Stockton, later died. A woman who was also stabbed suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about a suspect or a possible motive.

DeWitt's family says they knew something was wrong when he never came home. His cellphone location showed him at DOCO for hours. Just after midnight, his mother and sister went looking for him and instead found the crime scene.

His mother, Sokha Hem, says her son had big plans for the future.

"He had so much going on for him. He had goals. He was about to apply for a flight attendant next week. He was getting his passport ready and everything."

She says he was driven and hardworking, often balancing more than one job.

"He worked really hard at Dutch. Sometimes he would hold two jobs, you know. He hustled."

In a statement, his employer, Dutch Bros Coffee, said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague, Dustin DeWitt. He was cherished and loved for the impact he made in his local shop with crews and customers."

His family says he brought light and energy everywhere he went.

"He's like the light of the party. He's the sunshine to everybody's life. He's a huge chunk of our lives that's missing right now."

His sister says she hopes people remember him for the love he showed others.

"He just created such a huge impact on absolutely everyone that he met and that he encountered. He's just very dedicated to the people he loved, and that's what I want people to remember him by."

For people who spend time downtown, the violence is unsettling.

"This is supposed to be a safe place for everyone, and unfortunately, things like this happen. I think we just need to beef up more security, police," said Sacramento resident Erline Gray.

Sacramento police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything Monday night to come forward.

A vigil for Dustin DeWitt will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Nelson Park in Stockton.