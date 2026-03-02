Watch CBS News
Sacramento

2 stabbed at DOCO in Downtown Sacramento, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Law enforcement officials are investigating after two people were stabbed at the Downtown Commons (DOCO) in Sacramento on Monday night.

Sacramento police said it happened along 4th and K streets, at the end of DOCO where the restaurant Yard House is located.

The conditions of the victims, who have since been hospitalized, were not immediately known. Sacramento police did not announce any arrests or say if a search was underway for a suspect.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue