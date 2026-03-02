2 stabbed at DOCO in Downtown Sacramento, police say

Law enforcement officials are investigating after two people were stabbed at the Downtown Commons (DOCO) in Sacramento on Monday night.

Sacramento police said it happened along 4th and K streets, at the end of DOCO where the restaurant Yard House is located.

The conditions of the victims, who have since been hospitalized, were not immediately known. Sacramento police did not announce any arrests or say if a search was underway for a suspect.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.