Man suspected of fatally stabbing son in Elk Grove shot by police along Highway 5 near Lodi

A man suspected in the fatal stabbing of his 11-year-old child in Elk Grove was shot by a police officer along Highway 5 in San Joaquin County Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened on the highway just south of Highway 12 sometime before 10 a.m. Elk Grove police said the shooting involved one of its officers and that no officers were hurt. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said its deputies were also involved in the incident, and all of its deputies were unhurt.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. Traffic along I-5 was shut down at Highway 12, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Scene of a shooting involving Elk Grove police officers and Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies on Interstate Highway 5 at Highway 12 near Lodi, Dec. 2, 2025. KOVR

The Elk Grove Police Department said in a social media post that a woman called just after 8 a.m. Tuesday saying she was concerned about the safety of her two children, who were at home with their father. Officers responded to the 7600 block of Ferrell Way and found an 11-year-old who had been stabbed and a 6-year-old who was unharmed, police said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Marvin Morales, fled before officers arrived and was later found traveling on southbound I-5 near Pocket Road, police said. A short pursuit along the highway ended near Highway 12 west of Lodi.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.